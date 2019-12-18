Top 5 Companies in the Multi-line Insurance Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (ANAT, AIG, L, HMN, NGHC)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Amer Natl Insur ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.61. Following is American Interna with a a price to book ratio of 0.74. Loews Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.89.

Horace Mann Educ follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.30, and National General rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.55.

