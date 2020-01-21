Top 5 Companies in the Multi-line Insurance Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (AFG, HIG, ANAT, L, AIZ)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Amer Finl Group ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 15.70. Hartford Finl Sv is next with a a P/E ratio of 15.80. Amer Natl Insur ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 16.36.

Loews Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 17.41, and Assurant Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 22.77.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Assurant Inc on August 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $114.49. Since that recommendation, shares of Assurant Inc have risen 16.8%. We continue to monitor Assurant Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.