Top 5 Companies in the Multi-line Insurance Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (ANAT, AIZ, AFG, KMPR, AIG)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Amer Natl Insur ranks highest with a sales per share of $127.71. Assurant Inc is next with a sales per share of $119.93. Amer Finl Group ranks third highest with a sales per share of $77.92.

Kemper Corp follows with a sales per share of $53.79, and American Interna rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $53.25.

