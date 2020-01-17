Top 5 Companies in the Movies & Entertainment Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (FOX, FOXA, VIAB, RDI, RGC)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Twenty-First - B ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 4.7%. Following is Twenty-First C-A with a projected earnings growth of 4.7%. Viacom Inc-B ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 4.8%.

Reading Intl-A follows with a projected earnings growth of 7.3%, and Regal Entertai-A rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 15.5%.

