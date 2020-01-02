Top 5 Companies in the Movies & Entertainment Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (RGC, DIS, VIAB, FOXA, FOX)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Regal Entertai-A ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 6.1%. Following is Walt Disney Co with a future earnings growth of 7.8%. Viacom Inc-B ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 8.7%.

Twenty-First C-A follows with a future earnings growth of 10.5%, and Twenty-First - B rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 10.5%.

