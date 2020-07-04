Top 5 Companies in the Movies & Entertainment Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (MCS, AMC, DIS, RGC, LYV)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Marcus Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.5. Amc Entertainmen is next with a a current ratio of 0.6. Walt Disney Co ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.8.

Regal Entertai-A follows with a a current ratio of 0.8, and Live Nation Ente rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.9.

