Top 5 Companies in the Movies & Entertainment Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (VIAB, DIS, FOX, FOXA, RDI)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Viacom Inc-B ranks highest with a ROE of 3,752.0%. Following is Walt Disney Co with a ROE of 2,580.1%. Twenty-First - B ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,365.5%.

Twenty-First C-A follows with a ROE of 2,365.5%, and Reading Intl-A rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,879.7%.

