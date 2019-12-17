Top 5 Companies in the Movies & Entertainment Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (WWE, AMC, RDI, IMAX, RGC)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

World Wrestlin-A ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 57.19. Following is Amc Entertainmen with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.38. Reading Intl-A ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.67.

Imax Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.54, and Regal Entertai-A rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.48.

