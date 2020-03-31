Top 5 Companies in the Movies & Entertainment Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (MSG, IMAX, EROS, MCS, VIAB)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Madison Square-A ranks highest with a EPS growth of 143,137.3%. Following is Imax Corp with a EPS growth of 14,865.5%. Eros Internation ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 7,083.3%.

Marcus Corp follows with a EPS growth of 5,544.6%, and Viacom Inc-B rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,683.3%.

