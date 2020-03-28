Top 5 Companies in the Movies & Entertainment Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (AMC, LYV, VIAB, ENT, CNK)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Amc Entertainmen ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 231.2. Live Nation Ente is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 194.7. Viacom Inc-B ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 184.2.

Global Eagle Ent follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 157.3, and Cinemark Holding rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 148.1.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cinemark Holding. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cinemark Holding in search of a potential trend change.