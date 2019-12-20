Top 5 Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (NRZ, ARR, TWO, AGNC, ORC)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

New Resident ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 3.62. Following is Armour Residenti with a a P/E ratio of 4.59. Two Harbors Inve ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 5.67.

Agnc Investment follows with a a P/E ratio of 6.29, and Orchid Island Ca rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 6.42.

