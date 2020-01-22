Top 5 Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (STWD, TWO, ARI, NYMT, NRZ)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Starwood Propert ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 57.7%. Following is Two Harbors Inve with a EPS growth of 70.7%. Apollo Commercia ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 95.8%.

New York Mtge follows with a EPS growth of 217.4%, and New Resident rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 236.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Starwood Propert on January 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.91. Since that recommendation, shares of Starwood Propert have risen 21.5%. We continue to monitor Starwood Propert for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.