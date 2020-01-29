Top 5 Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (CIM, AGNC, ANH, NLY, NYMT)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Chimera Inv Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $33.6 million. Following is Agnc Investment with a an RPE of $32.5 million. Anworth Mortgage ranks third highest with a an RPE of $32.4 million.

Annaly Capital M follows with a an RPE of $25.5 million, and New York Mtge rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $25.0 million.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Chimera Inv Corp and will alert subscribers who have CIM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.