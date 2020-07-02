Top 5 Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (NLY, DX, AGNC, TWO, PMT)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Annaly Capital M ranks highest with a FCF per share of $6.50. Dynex Capital is next with a FCF per share of $4.06. Agnc Investment ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.51.

Two Harbors Inve follows with a FCF per share of $3.48, and Pennymac Mortgag rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.37.

