Top 5 Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (DX, HASI, CMO, PMT, ACRE)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Dynex Capital ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.91. Following is Hannon Armstrong with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.84. Capstead Mortgag ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.80.

Pennymac Mortgag follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.96, and Ares Commercial rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.52.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ares Commercial on January 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $14.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Ares Commercial have risen 9.1%. We continue to monitor Ares Commercial for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.