Top 5 Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (NRZ, ARR, TWO, AGNC, ORC)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

New Resident ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 27.2%. Armour Residenti is next with a an earnings yield of 20.2%. Two Harbors Inve ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 17.4%.

Agnc Investment follows with a an earnings yield of 15.3%, and Orchid Island Ca rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 14.6%.

