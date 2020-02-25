Top 5 Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (RWT , AGNC , CMO , ARR , STWD )

We looked at the Mortgage REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT ) ranks first with a loss of 0.52%; Agnc Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC ) ranks second with a loss of 0.67%; and Capstead Mortgag (NYSE:CMO ) ranks third with a loss of 0.97%.

Armour Residenti (NYSE:ARR ) follows with a loss of 1.07% and Starwood Propert (NYSE:STWD ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.23%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Agnc Investment on September 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.03. Since that recommendation, shares of Agnc Investment have risen 20.2%. We continue to monitor Agnc Investment for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.