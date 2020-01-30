Top 5 Companies in the Mortgage REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AGNC , STWD , CIM , ARR , ACRE )

Below are the top five companies in the Mortgage REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Agnc Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC ) ranks first with a gain of 1.79%; Starwood Propert (NYSE:STWD ) ranks second with a gain of 1.77%; and Chimera Inv Corp (NYSE:CIM ) ranks third with a gain of 1.32%.

Armour Residenti (NYSE:ARR ) follows with a gain of 1.05% and Ares Commercial (NYSE:ACRE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.98%.

