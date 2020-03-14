Top 5 Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (MYE, BLL, GEF, ATR, OI)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Myers Inds Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -649.8%. Following is Ball Corp with a ROE of 1,126.5%. Greif Inc-Cl A ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,661.7%.

Aptargroup Inc follows with a ROE of 1,720.4%, and Owens-Illinois rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 3,102.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Myers Inds Inc and will alert subscribers who have MYE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.