Top 5 Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (OI, GEF, BERY, CCK, MYE)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Owens-Illinois ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.13. Greif Inc-Cl A is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.23. Berry Global Gro ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.41.

Crown Holdings I follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.43, and Myers Inds Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.69.

