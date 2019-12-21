Top 5 Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (ATR, MYE, BERY, GEF, OI)
Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Aptargroup Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 997.3%. Myers Inds Inc is next with a EPS growth of 2,162.2%. Berry Global Gro ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 2,181.8%.
Greif Inc-Cl A follows with a EPS growth of 2,885.0%, and Owens-Illinois rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 3,001.4%.
