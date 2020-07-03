Top 5 Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (BLL, CCK, OI, SLGN, GEF)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Ball Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9. Following is Crown Holdings I with a a current ratio of 0.9. Owens-Illinois ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1.

Silgan Holdings follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and Greif Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.4.

