Top 5 Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Lowest Beta (BLL, SLGN, ATR, CCK, BERY)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Ball Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Silgan Holdings is next with a a beta of 0.9. Aptargroup Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Crown Holdings I follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Berry Global Gro rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

