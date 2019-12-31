Top 5 Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (BLL, ATR, CCK, MYE, GEF)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Ball Corp ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05. Aptargroup Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Crown Holdings I ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Myers Inds Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Greif Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ball Corp and will alert subscribers who have BLL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.