Top 5 Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (BLL, ATR, MYE, SLGN, CCK)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Ball Corp ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 40.41. Following is Aptargroup Inc with a a P/E ratio of 28.33. Myers Inds Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 21.88.

Silgan Holdings follows with a a P/E ratio of 16.62, and Crown Holdings I rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 15.45.

