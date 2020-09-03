Top 5 Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ATR , SLGN , BERY , BLL , CCK )
Here are the top 5 stocks in the Metal & Glass Containers industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:
Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR ) ranks first with a gain of 3.19%; Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN ) ranks second with a gain of 0.46%; and Berry Global Gro (NYSE:BERY ) ranks third with a loss of 0.88%.
Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL ) follows with a loss of 1.27% and Crown Holdings I (NYSE:CCK ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.84%.
