Top 5 Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ATR , SLGN , BERY , BLL , CCK )

Written on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 4:38am
By David Diaz

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Metal & Glass Containers industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR ) ranks first with a gain of 3.19%; Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN ) ranks second with a gain of 0.46%; and Berry Global Gro (NYSE:BERY ) ranks third with a loss of 0.88%.

Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL ) follows with a loss of 1.27% and Crown Holdings I (NYSE:CCK ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.84%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Aptargroup Inc and will alert subscribers who have ATR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

