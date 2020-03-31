Top 5 Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ATR , SLGN , BLL , CCK , OI )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Metal & Glass Containers industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR ) ranks first with a gain of 6.89%; Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN ) ranks second with a gain of 5.14%; and Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL ) ranks third with a gain of 2.50%.

Crown Holdings I (NYSE:CCK ) follows with a gain of 2.24% and Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.66%.

