Top 5 Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ATR , SLGN , BLL , CCK , OI )
Here are the top 5 stocks in the Metal & Glass Containers industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:
Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR ) ranks first with a gain of 6.89%; Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN ) ranks second with a gain of 5.14%; and Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL ) ranks third with a gain of 2.50%.
Crown Holdings I (NYSE:CCK ) follows with a gain of 2.24% and Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.66%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Aptargroup Inc on February 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $111.90. Since that call, shares of Aptargroup Inc have fallen 16.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
