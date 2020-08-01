Top 5 Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (HQY, MGLN, UNH, GTS, CI)
Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Healthequity Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $262,000. Following is Magellan Health with a an RPE of $592,000. Unitedhealth Grp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $799,000.
Triple-S Mgmt-B follows with a an RPE of $908,000, and Cigna Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $923,000.
