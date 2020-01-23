Top 5 Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (GTS, CNC, MGLN, MOH, WCG)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Triple-S Mgmt-B ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.14. Following is Centene Corp with a a price to sales ratio of 0.23. Magellan Health ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.29.

Molina Healthcar follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.40, and Wellcare Health rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.87.

