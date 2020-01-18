Top 5 Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (HQY, MGLN, CNC, GTS, UNH)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Healthequity Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $1.26. Magellan Health is next with a FCF per share of $4.50. Centene Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $6.19.

Triple-S Mgmt-B follows with a FCF per share of $11.15, and Unitedhealth Grp rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $12.01.

