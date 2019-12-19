MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (HQY, MGLN, CNC, GTS, UNH)

Written on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 12:49am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Healthequity Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $1.26. Magellan Health is next with a FCF per share of $4.50. Centene Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $6.19.

Triple-S Mgmt-B follows with a FCF per share of $11.15, and Unitedhealth Grp rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $12.01.

