Top 5 Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (HQY, MGLN, CNC, GTS, UNH)
Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Healthequity Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $1.26. Magellan Health is next with a FCF per share of $4.50. Centene Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $6.19.
Triple-S Mgmt-B follows with a FCF per share of $11.15, and Unitedhealth Grp rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $12.01.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Healthequity Inc on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $58.59. Since that recommendation, shares of Healthequity Inc have risen 26.9%. We continue to monitor Healthequity Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest free cash flow per share healthequity inc magellan health centene corp triple-s mgmt-b unitedhealth grp