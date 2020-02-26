Top 5 Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (CNC, GTS, MGLN, CI, ANTM)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Centene Corp ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.75. Triple-S Mgmt-B is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.44. Magellan Health ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.93.

Cigna Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.12, and Anthem Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.90.

