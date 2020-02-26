Top 5 Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (HQY, MOH, WCG, HUM, UNH)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Healthequity Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.8%. Molina Healthcar is next with a an earnings yield of 1.6%. Wellcare Health ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.5%.

Humana Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 3.6%, and Unitedhealth Grp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.8%.

