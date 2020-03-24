Top 5 Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (HQY, MOH, WCG, UNH, HUM)
Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Healthequity Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.5%. Following is Molina Healthcar with a an earnings yield of 2.0%. Wellcare Health ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.5%.
Unitedhealth Grp follows with a an earnings yield of 5.1%, and Humana Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.1%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Healthequity Inc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $74.63. Since that call, shares of Healthequity Inc have fallen 40.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest earnings yield healthequity inc molina healthcar wellcare health unitedhealth grp humana inc