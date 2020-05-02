MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (WCG, HUM, ANTM, MOH, CNC)

Written on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:35am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Wellcare Health ranks highest with a sales per share of $397.42. Following is Humana Inc with a sales per share of $382.56. Anthem Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $347.34.

Molina Healthcar follows with a sales per share of $341.67, and Centene Corp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $288.24.

