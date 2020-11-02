Top 5 Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (HQY, MGLN, WCG, CNC, MOH)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest sales growth.

Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,867.9%. Magellan Health is next with a sales growth of 2,071.0%. Wellcare Health ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,945.7%.

Centene Corp follows with a sales growth of 1,914.7%, and Molina Healthcar rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,181.5%.

