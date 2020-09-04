MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (HQY, MGLN, WCG, CNC, MOH)

Written on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:48am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest sales growth.

Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,867.9%. Magellan Health is next with a sales growth of 2,071.0%. Wellcare Health ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,945.7%.

Centene Corp follows with a sales growth of 1,914.7%, and Molina Healthcar rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,181.5%.

