Top 5 Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (HQY, MGLN, WCG, CNC, MOH)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest sales growth.

Healthequity Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,867.9%. Magellan Health is next with a sales growth of 2,071.0%. Wellcare Health ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,945.7%.

Centene Corp follows with a sales growth of 1,914.7%, and Molina Healthcar rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,181.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Molina Healthcar on March 25th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $126.71. Since that recommendation, shares of Molina Healthcar have risen 10.6%. We continue to monitor Molina Healthcar for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.