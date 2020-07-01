MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (HUM, WCG, CI, ANTM, MOH)

Written on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 2:30am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Humana Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $24.40. Following is Wellcare Health with a FCF per share of $20.72. Cigna Corp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $14.41.

Anthem Inc follows with a FCF per share of $12.95, and Molina Healthcar rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $12.82.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Humana Inc and will alert subscribers who have HUM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest free cash flow per share humana inc wellcare health cigna corp anthem inc molina healthcar

Ticker(s): HUM WCG CI ANTM MOH

Contact David Diaz