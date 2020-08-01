Top 5 Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (CNC, GTS, MGLN, CI, ANTM)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Centene Corp ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.1%. Triple-S Mgmt-B is next with a forward earnings yield of 10.1%. Magellan Health ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 8.3%.

Cigna Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.3%, and Anthem Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 5.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Centene Corp on October 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $46.87. Since that recommendation, shares of Centene Corp have risen 34.5%. We continue to monitor Centene Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.