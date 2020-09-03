Top 5 Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry with the Best Relative Performance (UNH , HUM , MGLN , MOH , ANTM )

Below are the top five companies in the Managed Health Care industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH ) ranks first with a gain of 0.32%; Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM ) ranks second with a loss of 0.97%; and Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN ) ranks third with a loss of 1.12%.

Molina Healthcar (NYSE:MOH ) follows with a loss of 1.30% and Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.73%.

