Top 5 Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CNC , HQY , WCG , HUM , UNH )

We looked at the Managed Health Care industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC ) ranks first with a gain of 1.85%; Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY ) ranks second with a gain of 1.64%; and Wellcare Health (NYSE:WCG ) ranks third with a gain of 1.43%.

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM ) follows with a gain of 0.23% and Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.22%.

