Top 5 Companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (AXDX, PRAH, CRL, PACB, FLDM)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Accelerate Diagn ranks lowest with a an RPE of $19,000. Following is Pra Health Scien with a an RPE of $158,000. Charles River La ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $162,000.
Pacific Bioscien follows with a an RPE of $193,000, and Fluidigm Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $201,000.
