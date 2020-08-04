Top 5 Companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (AXDX, PRAH, CRL, PACB, FLDM)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Accelerate Diagn ranks lowest with a an RPE of $19,000. Pra Health Scien is next with a an RPE of $158,000. Charles River La ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $162,000.
Pacific Bioscien follows with a an RPE of $193,000, and Fluidigm Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $201,000.
SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Charles River La. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Charles River La in search of a potential trend change.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee accelerate diagn pra health scien charles river la pacific bioscien fluidigm corp