Top 5 Companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (FLDM, PRAH, LMNX, CRL, BRKR)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Fluidigm Corp ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.16. Pra Health Scien is next with a a price to sales ratio of 2.80. Luminex Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 3.17.
Charles River La follows with a a price to sales ratio of 3.77, and Bruker Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 4.45.
