Top 5 Companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (NEO, ILMN, BIO, TECH, MTD)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.
Neogenomics Inc ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.5%. Following is Illumina Inc with a forward earnings yield of 1.5%. Bio-Rad Labs-A ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.6%.
Bio-Techne Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 2.0%, and Mettler-Toledo rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 2.5%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Neogenomics Inc on October 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.57. Since that recommendation, shares of Neogenomics Inc have risen 46.2%. We continue to monitor Neogenomics Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest forward earnings yield neogenomics inc illumina inc bio-rad labs-a bio-techne corp mettler-toledo