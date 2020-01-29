Top 5 Companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (ILMN, LMNX, TECH, WAT, A)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Illumina Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $474,000. Following is Luminex Corp with a an RPE of $348,000. Bio-Techne Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $344,000.
Waters Corp follows with a an RPE of $335,000, and Agilent Tech Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $332,000.
