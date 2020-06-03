Top 5 Companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (MTD, TMO, WAT, CRL, ILMN)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Mettler-Toledo ranks highest with a FCF per share of $15.12. Thermo Fisher is next with a FCF per share of $8.85. Waters Corp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $7.67.
Charles River La follows with a FCF per share of $4.92, and Illumina Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.87.
