Top 5 Companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (MTD, TMO, WAT, CRL, ILMN)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Mettler-Toledo ranks highest with a FCF per share of $15.12. Following is Thermo Fisher with a FCF per share of $8.85. Waters Corp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $7.67.
Charles River La follows with a FCF per share of $4.92, and Illumina Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.87.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Illumina Inc on March 20th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $240.98. Since that recommendation, shares of Illumina Inc have risen 9.3%. We continue to monitor Illumina Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest free cash flow per share mettler-toledo Thermo Fisher waters corp charles river la illumina inc