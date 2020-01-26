Top 5 Companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (LMNX, WAT, CRL, PKI, A)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Luminex Corp ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 4.4%. Following is Waters Corp with a an earnings yield of 3.2%. Charles River La ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 3.1%.
Perkinelmer Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 2.7%, and Agilent Tech Inc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 2.5%.
