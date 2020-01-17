MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Life & Health Insurance Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (GNW, NWLI, CNO, UNM, PRU)

Written on Fri, 01/17/2020 - 2:24am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Genworth Financi ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.16. Following is National Weste-A with a a price to book ratio of 0.56. Cno Financial Gr ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.65.

Unum Group follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.68, and Prudentl Finl rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.77.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Prudentl Finl on September 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $85.80. Since that recommendation, shares of Prudentl Finl have risen 9.9%. We continue to monitor Prudentl Finl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ticker(s): GNW NWLI CNO UNM PRU

